Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Equinor Extends 'Stril Server' Stay on Hywind Tampen Floating Wind Project

October 13, 2022

Credit: Simon Møkster Shipping
Credit: Simon Møkster Shipping

Simon Møkster Shipping said Wednesday it had secured a contract extension for its Stril Server offshore vessel, working at the Hywind Tampen floating wind project in the Norwegian section of the North Sea.

"Equinor exercises all options for the Stril Server working on the Hywind Tampen project. The Stril Server is performing W2W services and related SOV commissioning work," the Norwegian offshore vessel owner said, without providing details on the length or value of the contract extension.

Equinor said back in July that Hywind Tampen floating wind farm in Norway would become operational in 2022, becoming the world's largest floating wind farm. However, it will not be as big as originally planned, at least not in 2022, due to steel quality issues found in four of the 11 turbines.

Equinor is developing the 11-turbine 88MW floating wind farm to power its five offshore oil and gas platforms in the North Sea off Norway, Snorre A, and B, and Gullfaks A, B, and C. The turbines will be able to deliver 35% of the platforms' electricity demand.Hywind Tampen floating wind farm and Gullfaks platform - illustration - 
©Equinor

Equinor said in July that the seven first Hywind Tampen turbines would come on stream this year as planned, with the final four to be installed next spring.

The seven first turbines will deliver electricity to both Gullfaks and Snorre and have a capacity of about 60 MW, which, event without the four turbines to be installed in 2023, will makeHywind Tampen the world’s largest floating wind farm. Currently, the world's largest wind farm is Grupo Cobra's 50MW Kincardine wind farm in the UK.

Hywind Tampen partners are Equinor (operator), Petoro, OMV, Vår Energi, Wintershall Dea and INPEX Idemitsu Norge AS.

The wind farm will be located about 140 km off the Norwegian coast in water depths between 260 and 300 metres.


Energy Vessels Offshore Wind Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

Seajacks Zaratan - Credit: Christian Schmarje/MarineTraffic.com

Seajacks Wraps Wind Turbine Installation Campaign at...
Orion taking the HKN topside - Photo Credit: Flying Focus

TenneT: Hollandse Kust (north) Substation Topside...


Trending Offshore News

Credit: TMC

VIDEO: 'Historic Moment' as Seabed Nodules Collected and...
Energy
For illustration - A SeaFox unit - Credit: Open Government Licence version 1.0 (OGL v1.0) via Wikimedia Commons

Gazprom: NATO Mine Destroyer Device was Found at Nord...
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

Equinor Extends 'Stril Server' Stay on Hywind Tampen Floating Wind Project

Equinor Extends 'Stril Server' Stay on Hywind Tampen Floating Wind Project

UK Adds 34 Blocks to Latest Oil and Gas Licensing Round

UK Adds 34 Blocks to Latest Oil and Gas Licensing Round

Equinor Starts Production from Peregrino C Platform Offshore Brazil

Equinor Starts Production from Peregrino C Platform Offshore Brazil

Kongsberg Sets Up Renewables Tech Business

Kongsberg Sets Up Renewables Tech Business

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine