Glamox to Provide Lighting for Van Oord’s Subsea Rock Installation Vessel

Published

Artist’s impression of the two Subsea Rock Installation Vessels (Credit: Van Oord)
Artist’s impression of the two Subsea Rock Installation Vessels (Credit: Van Oord)

Lighting specialist Glamox has secured the contract to supply marine lighting for the first of two Subsea Rock Installation Vessels being built for marine contractor Van Oord.

Glamox will supply 2,930 marine lights for the Dutch company’s next-generation Subsea Rock Installation Vessel, which will support it in preparing the seabed for offshore pipelines, wind turbine foundations, platforms, or subsea installations.

The company will deliver a comprehensive marine lighting package for the first vessel, including exterior deck lighting and floodlights.

This includes safety-critical lights such as navigation lights and high-performance searchlights. The lighting plays an important role in ensuring safe maneuvering, nighttime operations, and precise positioning during subsea rock installation work.

It enhances crew situational awareness, reduces operational risks, and supports safe deck operations in harsh offshore environments.

The lighting package also covers the vessel’s interior lights, including the engine room, stairwells, corridors, galley and the crew’s quarters.

Delivery of the lighting is scheduled for winter 2026, with the delivery of the vessel expected before the end of 2027.

“This vessel will be crucial for preparing the seabed for future offshore energy projects. We enjoy a strong relationship with Van Oord and the shipyard. They know that the lighting we provide is both energy efficient and proven on vessels operating in some of the world’s harshest seas,” said Tommy Stranden, Chief Sales & Commercial Officer for Glamox’s Marine, Offshore and Wind division.

