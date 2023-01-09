Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

All 50 Monopiles Completed for Iberdrola's Baltic Eagle Wind Farm

January 9, 2023

©EEW
©EEW

Germany's EEW SPC has completed the construction of 50 monopiles for Iberdrola's second wind farm project in the German Baltic Sea, the Baltic Eagle.

"In December 2022, as scheduled, the last monopile for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind project left the production line at EEW Special Pipe Constructions’ Rostock site," EEW said Monday.

EEW constructed and coated 50 monopiles. The monopiles have a diameter of between 8.75 and 9 meters

"We would like to thank Iberdrola for the trust they have placed in us. So far, everything has gone smoothly, and we are delighted to have been able to play our part in the success of the project," says Robert Dreves, Managing Director of EEW SPC.

The foundations will be transported to the installation site in the Baltic Sea, starting in spring 2023.

Once commissioned, the wind farm, with an installed capacity of 476 MW, will produce electricity at least until the middle of the century.

Located 30 kilometers northeast of the island of Rügen, off the coast of Pomerania, Baltic Eagle is part of what will be the largest offshore wind complex in the Baltic Sea, with a total installed capacity of more than 1,100 MW and a combined investment of 3.5 billion euros.


Energy Renewable Energy Engineering Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Construction Renewables

Related Offshore News

©Bilfinger UK

Bilfinger UK, Sulzer Partner Up to Drive Down Offshore...
A shot of turbines on the Hornsea 2 wind farm - Credit: Neptune Energy

North Sea Project Launched to Explore Powering Integrated...


Trending Offshore News

©NA/MarineTraffic.com

Dolphin Drilling Wins More Work in Nigeria for 1974-built...
Drilling
Petrojarl Knarr - Credit: Aker Solutions

Aker Solutions, Drydocks to Upgrade Petrojarl Knarr FPSO...
Offshore

Insight

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

First US Floating Wind Auction Closes

Video

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

OE’s 2022 Top of the Festive Video Pops

Current News

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

Offshore Services Firm Acteon Names Bruggaier as New CEO

ExxonMobil Wins Exploration Rights Offshore Egypt

ExxonMobil Wins Exploration Rights Offshore Egypt

Philippines' Supreme Court Voids 2005 South China Sea Oil & Gas Exploration Deal

Philippines' Supreme Court Voids 2005 South China Sea Oil & Gas Exploration Deal

Norway Awards 47 Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses

Norway Awards 47 Offshore Oil and Gas Exploration Licenses

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine