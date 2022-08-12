EEW SPC Delivers 'Heaviest' Monopile for Baltic Eagle Offshore Wind Farm

Germany's EEW SPC has delivered a 1,421 tonne monopile for the Baltic Eagle offshore wind farm, breaking its record for the heaviest monopile made set size years ago when EEW SPC manufactured the 1302.5t monopile for the Veja Mate project at its Rostock site.

The pile, which was delivered on July 17, is 9 meters in diameter and 89.36 meters long.

Baltic Eagle is Iberdrola's second wind farm project in the German Baltic Sea. Once commissioned, the wind farm with an installed capacity of 476 MW, will produce electricity at least until the middle of the century.

"More than half of the total of 50 monopiles have already been completed in steel construction. It is planned to complete their production by the end of November 2022. The installation of the monopiles is then planned for spring 2023 and the completion of the project for 2024," EEW SPC