Bilfinger UK, Sulzer Partner Up to Drive Down Offshore Wind O&M Cost

Industrial services provider Bilfinger UK said Monday it had teamed up with Sulzer to help wind farm operators and developers cut their operations and maintenance (O&M) costs.

According to Bilfinger, the partnership will see Bilfinger UK provide the fluid engineering firm’s specialist services within its wider offering to the sector. Sulzer delivers overhaul and testing on all rotating elements within a wind turbine, such as the generator, gearboxes, and the turbine itself.

Bilfinger says Sulzer, based in Switzerland, is one of few contractors able to carry out these specialist services, which are typically provided by turbine manufacturers, and that it can offer these services at up to 40% less cost than original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), helping operators save money.

"The business specializes in bespoke engineered solutions for pumping, turbomachinery, and electromechanical technologies. Sulzer can provide 24/7 support for rapid response repairs through to bespoke retrofit and re-engineered upgrades for all makes and models of equipment," Bilfinger said of its partner.

"The new services will complement Bilfinger UK’s existing integrity, maintenance and access solutions for windfarm O&M, from blade repairs to NDT and ANDT inspection, all delivered through rope access," Bilfinger said.

Jody Lusher, Business Development Manager for Offshore Solutions/Services at Bilfinger UK, said: “Our agreement with Sulzer represents the next step on our journey to building a tier 1 O&M offering for the renewables market as we focus on supporting customers with the energy transition. The collaboration creates an attractive proposition for developers with wind energy set to play a vital role in decarbonizing and decentralizing the UK's energy network in the years to come. It will help them secure these services from one business, reducing contractor interfaces and making planning O&M initiatives less cumbersome, more efficient and cost-effective. Sulzer provides the attentive service and expertise that’s essential for the efficient operation of wind farms, providing a natural extension to our extensive portfolio of services in the sector.”

David Simpson, Business Development Manager, Power at Sulzer, said: “This partnership really changes the game for wind farm operators and developers."

"There is now a single provider who can deliver multiple specialisms in electromechanical technologies and the very best in engineering, planning, project management, and execution of maintenance and integrity tasks. Together Bilifinger and Sulzer are the first choice for any Tier 1 O&M Service.

"Operators and developers will now be able engage a tier 1 O&M service through Bilfinger UK, which will enable them to enhance the operations and maintenance profile of their windfarms through expert engineering, planning, project management and execution of maintenance and integrity tasks. By handing this over to a knowledgeable partnership, clients can focus on their core activity of providing sustainable power supply from productive, safe and well-maintained wind farms.”