Shearwater Adds 8 Months to Order Book with New Survey Deals in Brazil's Campos Basin

Marine seismic survey services firm Shearwater GeoServices has won two contracts for 4D seismic surveys with Petrobras for the Jubarte and Tartaruga Verde fields in the Campos Basin offshore Brazil.

Combined, the two surveys add eight months to the Shearwater's order book. Financial details were not disclosed.

The first contract is for a second 4D monitor survey over the Jubarte (Humpback) and Baleia Anã fields, expected to start in the third quarter of 2023.

The second contract covers acquisition of a high-resolution baseline 4D survey, together with gravity and magnetic measurements, over the Tartaruga Verde (Green Turtle) field. The survey is scheduled to begin in early 2024.



