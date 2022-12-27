CNOOC Launches Power from Shore Bohai Bay Project. Starts Production from Offshore Oil Field

Chinese oil company CNOOC Limited said Monday that its Bozhong- Kenli oil fields power from shore project had successfully started operation. The project will power 39 offshore platforms in Bohai Bay, China.

The main facilities of the project include 4 offshore electric power platforms and 1 onshore high-voltage substation. The designed power transmission capacity is 520 MW, currently the largest scale onshore power project serving offshore oilfields in China.

The project will supply electricity to 39 offshore production platforms in the Kenli oilfields, Bozhong 19-6 condensate gas fields, and Bozhong 28-34 oilfields. By 2025, the project is expected to support the production of about 400,000 barrels per day in the region.

Compared to electricity being produced on the platforms themselves, power from shore is expected to save approximately 53,000 million cubic feet of natural gas and conserve 650,000 tonnes of standard coal, reduce nitrogen oxide emissions by 14,700 tonnes and carbon dioxide emissions by 1 million tonnes in a peak electricity consumption year.

Zhou Xinhuai, CEO of the Company, said, "The successful commissioning of Bozhong-Kenli oilfields onshore power project will significantly enhance the reliability and stability of electricity supply to the Company's production in Bohai. It is also a major measure taken by CNOOC Limited to implement the green and low-carbon strategy. The project marks a new stage of using clean energy by the company."

Offshore oil field online

Separately CNOOC Limited said that Kenli 6-1 oil field 5-1, 5-2, 6-1 block development project had started production.

The project is located in the south of Bohai Sea, with an average water depth of around 19 meters. The main production facilities include one central platform and 6 unmanned wellhead platforms.

CNOOC plans to commission 107 development well, including 67 production wells, 36 water injection wells and 4 water source wells.

The project is expected to achieve its peak production of approximately 36,100 barrels of crude oil per day in 2024. Kenli 6-1 oilfield 5-1, 5-2, 6-1 block is the main area of Kenli 6-1 oilfield, which is the first large-scale shallow lithological oilfield with a reserve of 100 million tons discovered in Laibei lower uplift in the Bohai Sea. At the project, the company installs standardized unmanned platforms on a large scale in the Bohai Sea for the first time.