Production Resumes from Cidade de Anchieta FPSO After January 2022 Shutdown

December 20, 2022

©Programa de Aceleração do Crescimento/Flickr - CC BY-NC-SA 2.0

Dutch FPSO leasing company SBM Offshore said Tuesday that production had resumed from its FPSO Cidade de Anchieta, offshore Brazil, after a lengthy shutdown.

The Cidade de Anchieta, under contract with Petrobras in Brazil, has been shut down since January 22, 2022, after oil was spotted near the vessel. SBM Offshore said in one of its quarterly reports earlier this year that the estimated volume of oil released was 191 m3 and that anti-pollution measures deployd had been successful.

Production resumes

SBM Offshore said Tuesday that it had safely resumed production from the FPSO following the inspection, repair, and certification of four tanks in agreement with the client and approved by class and local authorities.

SBM Offshore said that repair works on the remaining tanks would continue at least until the end of next year. In an update in November, SBM Offshore said that, it expected that the finalized estimate for the total future cost of repairs would necessitate a one-off impairment charge in the range of US$75 to US$100 million, impacting the net profit for the year.

According to World Energy Reports' FPSO database the Cidade de Anchieta is located at the Baleia Azul field. Production from the field began in September 2012. Production in March 2019 averaged 36333 b/d, according to WER. 


Production Resumes from Cidade de Anchieta FPSO After January 2022 Shutdown

