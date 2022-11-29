Sangomar FPSO Gears Up for Topside Integration as Construction Phase Completed

Australian oil and gas company Woodside on Tuesday announced the completion of the construction phase for the floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) facility which will be deployed at the Sangomar field offshore Senegal. This will be Senegal's first offshore oil production unit.

MODEC, Inc. was awarded the contract to supply the FPSO by Woodside in 2020.

Hull and marine works, external turret and topsides module installation, and conversion work on the vessel were completed by COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry (Dalian) Co., Ltd.

The topsides modules were fabricated by both COSCO and BOMESC Offshore Engineering Company Ltd. in Tianjin, and the external turret mooring system was fabricated by Penglai Jutal Offshore Engineering Heavy Industries Co., Ltd (PJOE).

Woodside Energy CEO Meg O’Neill said:"The Chinese yards achieved excellent safety performance throughout this phase of construction, logging more than 16 million hours of complex construction work without a lost-time injury event. The construction teams also successfully navigated the challenges posed by pandemic-related travel and logistical restrictions throughout 2021 and 2022, ensuring the FPSO remained on schedule for start-up at the Sangomar field in late 2023."

The vessel is now being relocated to Keppel Offshore & Marine Ltd.’s Tuas Shipyard in Singapore. Keppel will complete topsides integration and support pre-commissioning and commissioning activities for the FPSO.

The FPSO is a converted Very Large Crude Carrier and has been named after Senegal’s first president, Leopold Sédar Senghor. It will have a capacity to produce 100,000 barrels per day of oil.

The Sangomar Field Development Phase 1 is currently around 70% complete and will be Senegal’s first offshore oil project. The development includes the FPSO, 23 wells and supporting subsea infrastructure, designed to allow the tie-in of subsequent phases.

Woodside is operator and has an 82% participating interest in the project, with PETROSEN holding the remaining 18%.



