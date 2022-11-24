Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Google to Buy Electricity From Scottish Offshore WInd Farm

November 24, 2022

French energy company ENGIE  and technology giant Google said they had agreed to undertake a 12-year 100 MW corporate power purchase agreement to support Scotland's Moray West offshore wind development project. 

As part of this deal, ENGIE will provide Google with more than 5 TWh of green power from Moray West, which is an offshore wind farm project of nearly 900 MW that is due to begin generating power from 2025. 

Moray West is part of the portfolio being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50/50 joint venture owned by EDPR Renewables and ENGIE, which is dedicated to offshore wind projects.

 "This new investment in UK renewable energy brings us one step closer to reaching our goal of operating entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030, and means that, in the UK, we'll be running on at or near 90% carbon-free energy in 2025," said Google EMEA president Matt Brittin. 

(Reuters - Reporting by Benjamin Mallet; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

