Contract for Difference Offered for Ocean Winds' Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

July 7, 2022

Credit: Moray West

As part of the UK Government's latest Contract for Difference allocation round, Ocean Winds has been offered a Contract for Difference (CfD) for its Moray West offshore wind farm.

The Moray West offshore wind farm will be located in the outer Moray Firth, 22km off the coast of Scotland.

The project was awarded a 15-year CfD for the delivery of 294 MW wind generation at 37.35£/MWh (in 2012 prices). Ocean Winds is a 50:50 joint venture between EDP Renewables and ENGIE,

"Moray West was one of six successful offshore wind bidders at the auction, which attracted a significant level of competition - all committed to delivering low-cost renewable energy, supporting the UK and Scottish renewable targets, and providing households with access to low-cost low carbon electricity," Ocean Wind said.

Following the CfD award, Moray West is expected to make a final investment decision and reach a financial close in the coming months while ramping up construction activity to meet the planned first power in 2024.

Offshore wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa will deliver sixty SG 14-222 DD offshore wind turbines for the project.

The wind turbines will have a capacity of 14.7 MW each and use the PowerBoost feature. A service agreement is included in the order for the 882 MW-project located in Scotland’s Moray Firth.

