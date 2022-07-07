Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

UK Renewables Subsidies Auction to Support Record 11 GW of New Capacity

July 7, 2022

©Mike Mareen/AdobeStock
©Mike Mareen/AdobeStock

Britain's latest subsidy auction to help support new renewable energy projects awarded contracts to projects capable of generating a record 11 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, the government said on Thursday.

The 11 GW of clean energy capacity was almost double the capacity achieved in the previous round of auctions.

Orsted, SSE , Vattenfall, and Iberdrola's Scottish Power were among the 93 winners of the contracts.

Under Britain’s contracts for difference (CfD) support scheme, the government offers a contract, or strike price, for a guaranteed minimum price of electricity for companies whose renewable projects win in an auction.

Britain has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and plans to generate 40 GW of electricity from offshore wind by 2030 - up from around 10 GW currently.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nina Chestney and Eileen Soreng and Bharat Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Europe


Trending Offshore News

(Photo: Saipem)

Saipem's Cash Call Wobbles as Retail Investors Flee
Finance
Hong Kong Government Flying Service - Screenshot

More Than Two Dozen Missing after Ship Snaps in Two, Sinks...
Offshore

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Yinson Orders MAN Equipment for FPSO Maria Quitéria

Yinson Orders MAN Equipment for FPSO Maria Quitéria

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Jack-up Sets Off to Install Turbines at CFXD Wind Farms Offshore Taiwan

Fred. Olsen Windcarrier Jack-up Sets Off to Install Turbines at CFXD Wind Farms Offshore Taiwan

Hexicon's TwinHub Wins First First-ever Dedicated CfD for Floating Wind in UK

Hexicon's TwinHub Wins First First-ever Dedicated CfD for Floating Wind in UK

Contract for Difference Offered for Ocean Winds' Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Contract for Difference Offered for Ocean Winds' Moray West Offshore Wind Farm

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine