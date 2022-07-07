UK Renewables Subsidies Auction to Support Record 11 GW of New Capacity

Britain's latest subsidy auction to help support new renewable energy projects awarded contracts to projects capable of generating a record 11 gigawatts (GW) of electricity, the government said on Thursday.

The 11 GW of clean energy capacity was almost double the capacity achieved in the previous round of auctions.

Orsted, SSE , Vattenfall, and Iberdrola's Scottish Power were among the 93 winners of the contracts.

Under Britain’s contracts for difference (CfD) support scheme, the government offers a contract, or strike price, for a guaranteed minimum price of electricity for companies whose renewable projects win in an auction.

Britain has a target to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and plans to generate 40 GW of electricity from offshore wind by 2030 - up from around 10 GW currently.

(Reuters - Reporting by Nina Chestney and Eileen Soreng and Bharat Gautam in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)