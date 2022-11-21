Angola: Chevron Extends Jack-up Drilling Rig Contract

Oslo-listed offshore drilling company Shelf Drilling has secured a contract extension for its Shelf Drilling Tenacious jack-up rig.

The contract is in direct continuation of its current contract for drilling operations offshore Angola until November 2023. The contract includes an additional one-year option.

According to Shelf Drilling's fleet status report, the BMC Pacific 375 rig is on a contract with Chevron's Angola subsidiary Cabinda Gulf Oil Company.

The extension takes effect from January 2023. Financial details were not disclosed.

Last week, Shelf Drilling won a five-year contract for the Harvey H. Ward jack-up rig for operations in the Arabian Gulf. The firm period contract value, including mobilization fee, is roughly $192 million.



