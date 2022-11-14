Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shelf Drilling Secures Five-year Deal for Harvey H. Ward Jack-up Rig

November 14, 2022

Jack-up rig specialist Shelf Drilling said Monday it had secured a five-year contract for the Harvey H. Ward jack-up rig for operations in the Arabian Gulf.

The firm period contract value, including mobilization fee, is roughly USD 192 million. The planned start-up date of operations is late March 2023.

The client, which Shelf Drilling did not name, will have a two-year extension option.

Prior to the contract start-up, the Harvey H. Ward jack-up rig is scheduled to complete an upgrade and contract preparation project in the United Arab Emirates. Financial details were not disclosed.

Built in 1981, the Havey H. Ward jack-up rig was one of 37 jack-up rigs Shelf Drilling acquired in 2012 from Transocean for $1.05 billion.

Drilling Industry News Activity Europe Shallow Water Drilling Rigs

