Aker BP Hires ModuSpec for Offshore Rig Intake and Inspection Services

ModuSpec has secured a contract to provide rig intake and inspection services to the Norwegian oil company Aker BP.

The contract includes assisting Aker BP ASA during the inspection and acceptance phases of Saipem's Scarabeo 8, 6th generation semi-submersible drilling rig while it undergoes its special periodic survey (SPS) in a Norwegian shipyard.

The rig will also undergo modifications and upgrades specific to the operator’s multi-year programme commencing late Q4 2022.

ModuSpec said it had completed a variety of similar projects on the Scarabeo 8 over the past 10 years since its construction.

Mark Watson, Operations Manager with ModuSpec, said: “We are delighted to work again with Aker BP ASA, having provided support on an array of high-profile semi-submersible projects in recent years. Our approach during this project is to work collaboratively with Saipem and other stakeholders towards the goal of common success.

"Norway is a key region for ModuSpec, specifically with more complex projects involving the higher specification drilling units. This is a clear example of the customized and project-managed service that we provide.”

Aker BP in March awarded Italy's Saipem's Scarabeo 8, a drilling contract worth $325 million.

Saipem said at the time that the operations under the three-year contract would kick-off from the end of Q4 2022.