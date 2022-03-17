Saipem Nets $325M Offshore Drilling Deal with Aker BP

Norwegian oil and gas company Aker BP has awarded Italy's Saipem an offshore drilling contract worth $325 million.

Saipem said Thursday the operations under the three-year contract, to be carried out by the Scarabeo 8 semi-submersible drilling rig, would kick-off from the end of Q4 2022, upon the termination of the works in which the rig is currently engaged.

Scarabeo 8 is a Saipem semisubmersible drilling rig able to work in harsh environments. It is a dual derrick deepwater unit with a dynamic positioning system and with enhanced mooring capabilities.

The contract also includes the option of two one-year extensions and encompasses potential upsides among which a performance bonus scheme and a mechanism of rate adjustment to market rates from the third year onward, Saipem said.

"Saipem previously worked successfully with Aker BP in 2018. This new long-term contract further consolidates the collaboration with the Norwegian company, also including the use of innovative solutions to deliver increasingly efficient, safe and environmentally focused operations," Saipem said.