Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DEME Wins Large Offshore Wind Installation Contract in Taiwan

November 9, 2022

©DEME
©DEME

Belgium-based offshore installation company DEME said Wednesday it had secured contracts representing 1 GW for the Hai Long wind farms in Taiwan. 

DEME said that the deal between its Taiwan JV CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) and Hai Long Offshore Wind followed nearly three years of planning and preparation under a preferred bidder agreement.

The large contract scope covers the transportation and installation for the foundations, turbines and offshore substation. According to DEME, a large contract refers to a contract with a value of more than EUR 300 million.

With pre-piling works set to start in 2024, 73 wind turbines will be installed, generating 1,044 MW in total. The Hai Long wind farm is located 40-50 km from the coast of Taiwan in a water depth of 35-55 meters. 

According to DEME's press release, the project will see deployment of CDWE's flagship Green Jade, a vessel designed to handle the next generation of multi-megawatt turbines, jackets and components, launched earlier this year. The Green Jade is the first Taiwan-build offshore wind installation vessel.

Equipped with a 4,000-tonne main crane, DP3 and high loading capacity, ‘Green Jade’ is designed for work in deeper waters and challenging seabed environments such as those found in Taiwan. 

Hai Long Offshore Wind consists of Hai Long No. 2 and No. 3 wind farms and is jointly developed by Northland Power Inc., Yushan Energy Pte. Ltd. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Commissioning is due to start in 2025. 

Energy Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity

Related Offshore News

Barbarossa I - ©Prysmian

Prysmian Adds Barbarossa I Cable Layer to Its Fleet. Wins...
©Ørsted (file photo)

Ørsted Ups Outlook on High Power Prices, Offshore Wind...


Trending Offshore News

Ocean Courage ©Marwan Mohamad - MarineTraffic.com

Diamond Offshore Nets $429M Drilling Contract in Brazil
Deepwater
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm in September. Photo: Danish Defence

"Technogenic Craters" Found at Damaged Nord Stream...
Offshore

Sponsored

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

What does an SLA look like in the NGSO world?

Insight

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Mexico's Pemex Had a Plan to Fix Its Flaring Problem, but Abandoned It

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

OWGP Launches Offshore Wind Innovation Grant for UK Firms

OWGP Launches Offshore Wind Innovation Grant for UK Firms

Nine Countries Join Global Offshore Wind Alliance

Nine Countries Join Global Offshore Wind Alliance

UK: Equinor, ORE Catapult Team Up to Tackle Challenges Facing Offshore Renewables

UK: Equinor, ORE Catapult Team Up to Tackle Challenges Facing Offshore Renewables

Norway Faces Power Deficit from 2027, Statnett Says

Norway Faces Power Deficit from 2027, Statnett Says

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine