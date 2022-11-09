DEME Wins Large Offshore Wind Installation Contract in Taiwan

Belgium-based offshore installation company DEME said Wednesday it had secured contracts representing 1 GW for the Hai Long wind farms in Taiwan.

DEME said that the deal between its Taiwan JV CSBC-DEME Wind Engineering (CDWE) and Hai Long Offshore Wind followed nearly three years of planning and preparation under a preferred bidder agreement.

The large contract scope covers the transportation and installation for the foundations, turbines and offshore substation. According to DEME, a large contract refers to a contract with a value of more than EUR 300 million.

With pre-piling works set to start in 2024, 73 wind turbines will be installed, generating 1,044 MW in total. The Hai Long wind farm is located 40-50 km from the coast of Taiwan in a water depth of 35-55 meters.

According to DEME's press release, the project will see deployment of CDWE's flagship Green Jade, a vessel designed to handle the next generation of multi-megawatt turbines, jackets and components, launched earlier this year. The Green Jade is the first Taiwan-build offshore wind installation vessel.

Equipped with a 4,000-tonne main crane, DP3 and high loading capacity, ‘Green Jade’ is designed for work in deeper waters and challenging seabed environments such as those found in Taiwan.

Hai Long Offshore Wind consists of Hai Long No. 2 and No. 3 wind farms and is jointly developed by Northland Power Inc., Yushan Energy Pte. Ltd. and Mitsui & Co., Ltd. Commissioning is due to start in 2025.