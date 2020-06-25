CSBC-DEME JV Makes FID for First Taiwan-built Offshore Installation Vessel

CDWE, a joint venture company between Taiwanese company CSBC and Belgian offshore contractor DEME has taken the Final Investment Decision (FID) for the construction of ‘Green Jade’, which is the first DP3 heavy lift and installation vessel to be built in Taiwan.

The Green Jade, with its 4,000-tonne crane capacity and DP3 capability, will serve the offshore wind market, and according to the JV, will be able to transport a multitude of heaviest monopiles, jackets, wind turbine components and structures in a single shipment.

"With this exceptional combination of high load and lifting capacity, ‘Green Jade’ can transport and install the next generation of foundations and giant multi-megawatt wind turbines in the most cost-effective way," the JV said.

The new vessel, to be 216.5 meters long, will be built at CSBC in Kaohsiung and is set to be delivered in 2022.

It will have dual-fuel engines and will have a Green Passport and Clean Design notation. It will be able to accommodate a crew of up to 160 people.

CDWE, Taiwan’s first offshore wind EPCI contractor, was established at the end of 2018 by CSBC, the largest shipbuilder in Taiwan, and DEME Offshore.

"Green Jade’ highlights CDWE’s ambitions to further support the development of the offshore wind industry in Taiwan and the wider Asia Pacific region. With the vessel being built at CSBC shipyard in Kaohsiung and by operating under the Taiwanese flag, CDWE has shown its 100% commitment to maximizing localization content to enable it to fully support the flourishing offshore wind industry," the partnership said.

‘Green Jade’ will be deployed for both the Hai Long Offshore Wind Project and at Zhong Neng for Zhong Neng Wind Power Corporation Preparatory Office.

CDWE signed Taiwan’s first comprehensive, large-scale Balance of Plant Preferred Supplier Agreement with Hai Long Offshore Wind Project in October 2019 and for Zhong Neng, the contracts comprise the transportation and installation of foundations, as well as a Preferred Bidder Agreement for the transportation and installation of the wind turbines.

Robert Tseng, CDWE Chairman said: “With ‘Green Jade’ we will be uniquely positioned to meet the future requirements of our customers and the trend towards larger capacity turbines and bigger wind farm projects, which deliver energy at lower costs. ‘Green Jade’ will be capable of installing mega monopiles and jacket structures at greater water depths. With DP3 technology this special offshore installation vessel can continue operations under the most challenging conditions.”