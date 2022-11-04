Offshore Wind: Ørsted Taps Sembmarine for Hornsea 2 Preventative Maintenance

Singapore-based Sembcorp Marine said Friday its subsidiary Sembmarine SLP had won a Planned Preventative Maintenance (PPM) contract with the Danish offshore wind developer Ørsted for the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm, one of the world’s largest wind farms located 89 km off the Yorkshire coast in the UK North Sea.

The PPM contract involves the maintenance and servicing of the low voltage (LV) and ancillary systems, on both the Offshore Substation (OSS) and Reactive Compensation Station (RCS) with provisions for further service extension.

The award of the PPM contract follows the successful fabrication of the OSS and RCS in Singapore by Sembcorp Marine Offshore Platforms Pte Ltd (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sembcorp Marine) and the subsequent completion of the offshore installation, hook-up, and commissioning of these platforms on-site at the Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm by Sembmarine SLP at end March 2022.

The Hornsea 2 offshore wind farm became fully operational at the end of August 2022.

Spanning 462 square kilometers, the wind farm has a total capacity of over 1.3GW with the ability to provide clean electricity to more than 1.4 million homes.



