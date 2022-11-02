Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Report: Germany Could Seize Property to Speed LNG Build-out

November 2, 2022

Credit:Karel/AdobeStock
Credit:Karel/AdobeStock

Germany, racing to end its reliance on Russian gas, plans to introduce new regulation that will make it possible to expropriate property to link offshore liquid natural gas terminals to the grid, Handeslblatt reported. 

The new law could make it possible to use parts of Gazprom's defunct Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, to link a terminal to the shore.

The newspaper said a draft law due to be agreed by the government on Wednesday would make it possible to expropriate "movable objects" when necessary "to build natural gas pipelines or linked infrastructure".

Until earlier this year, some 55 billion cubic metres of gas were pumped to Germany each year through Nord Stream 1. Nord Stream 2 never went into operation.

Germany, which has for decades fuelled its vast industrial sector with copious supplies of Russian gas, pledged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine to cut its imports from Russia to zero by 2024.

Four planned floating LNG terminals, including one at Lubmin where the sub-Baltic gas pipelines land, are key to that ambition.

Another planned amendment to the energy law will make it possible to take oil, gas or electricity from a company if needed to protect lives, Handelsblatt reported.


 (Reuters - Reporting by Thomas Escritt; Editing by Sandra Maler)

Energy LNG Coastal/Inland Industry News Activity Europe FSRU

Related Offshore News

©Neart na Gaoithe

PHOTO: First Jacket Installed at Neart na Gaoithe Offshore...
Image courtesy RWE

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans


Trending Offshore News

©Petrobras

Petrobras Finds Oil in Sepia Area. Oil Column Described as...
Energy
Credit: MODEC

MODEC Confirms FPSO FEED for Exxon's Uaru Oil Field...
Offshore

Insight

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Video

Catching the MIROS Wave

Catching the MIROS Wave

Current News

Hurricane Energy Launches its Own Sale after Unsolicited bid

Hurricane Energy Launches its Own Sale after Unsolicited bid

ADIPEC Interview: Microsoft Driving Digital Transformation in Oil & Gas Sector

ADIPEC Interview: Microsoft Driving Digital Transformation in Oil & Gas Sector

Japan's TEPCO to Buy Scottish Floating Wind Firm Flotation Energy

Japan's TEPCO to Buy Scottish Floating Wind Firm Flotation Energy

Mainstream, Ocean Winds Sign Seabed Lease for 1.8 GW Floating Wind Farm Off Shetland

Mainstream, Ocean Winds Sign Seabed Lease for 1.8 GW Floating Wind Farm Off Shetland

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine