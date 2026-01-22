Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
MFE Inspection Solutions Launches Offshore Division

Published

Source: MFE

MFE has launched MFE Offshore, a new division dedicated to subsea and offshore operations. Built to serve offshore oil and gas, offshore wind, and other maritime operators, MFE Offshore offers technology, expertise, and hands-on support.

“Offshore inspections are incredibly complex, and demand more than just good equipment,” said Dylan Duke, CEO of MFE Inspection Solutions. “For over 30 years, MFE has supported industrial inspections by helping customers choose the right tools, train their teams, and build workflows that actually work in the field. MFE Offshore formalizes that approach for subsea and offshore operations, bringing together specialized technology, deep technical support, and experienced offshore leadership.”

Many inspection tools are designed for labs or controlled settings. But offshore operations require equipment that can perform reliably in harsh conditions, including saltwater exposure, confined spaces, and the use of specialized tools like underwater drones and subsea positioning systems. 

MFE Offshore was made to address these challenges head-on, helping operators deploy inspection solutions designed for real-world offshore environments.

Continuing MFE’s long-standing practice of supporting clients all the way through the inspection process, MFE Offshore operates in a consultative manner, working closely with customers to understand their specific inspection challenges. The team helps identify the right technologies, delivers hands-on training, supports implementation, and remains engaged after deployment to ensure lasting success.

“Offshore personnel don’t have the luxury of trial and error,” said Wendy Post, General Manager of MFE Offshore, who brings more than 25 years of offshore industry experience. “Harsh environments, limited access, and tight inspection windows mean everything has to work the first time. MFE Offshore was built to support those realities, helping operators find inspection tools designed for offshore use, training teams to deploy them correctly, and staying engaged long after the equipment arrives.”

MFE serves over 9,000 companies and delivers more than 26,000 hours of training each year.

