Shell's Outgoing CEO to Get Full-year Salary as Compensation for Loss of Office

October 28, 2022

Shell CEO Ben van Beurden - Copyright: Miquel Gonzalez - Shell Photographic Services
Shell CEO Ben van Beurden - Copyright: Miquel Gonzalez - Shell Photographic Services

Shell's outgoing Chief Executive Ben van Beurden will get one-year base salary of 1.42 million pounds ($1.64 million) as compensation after leaving the position at the end of the year, the oil giant said on Friday. 

The payment will be done in six equal monthly installments between July 1 and Dec. 31, 2023. 

The company said the outstanding payment for loss of office would be halved if van Beurden gets a paid position, excluding non-executive directorships, during the payment period. 

Shell also said the Dutchman would continue to receive his base salary until June 30, 2023. 

The company last month picked Wael Sawan to replace van Beurden, who is stepping down after nearly a decade at the helm and 40 years at Shell. 

($1 = 0.8672 pounds) 

(Reuters - Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

People Activity Europe People & Companies

FACTBOX- Germany's LNG Import Project Plans

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

UK: Oil Firms Failing to Meet Drilling Obligations Face Financial Penalties

Global Oil Giants Rake in Massive Profits in Third Quarter

Ocergy Floating Wind Foundation Tech Selected for Salamander pre-FEED

Sweden to Further Investigate Nord Stream Pipeline Damage

