Israel granted oil and gas company Energean permission to start production at the Karish offshore gas field on Tuesday, an Energy Ministry statement said, as reported by Reuters.

"Energean has not yet said when it would start production," Reuters said in a brief update.

Earlier this month, Energean started pumping gas to its Energean Power FPSO located at the Karish gas field in the Mediterranean Sea, as part of reverse flow testing procedures approved by the Israeli government.