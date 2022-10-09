Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Energean Begins Gas Flow Testing at Karish Field

October 9, 2022

(Photo: Energean)
(Photo: Energean)

Energean has begun pumping gas to its floating production facility in the offshore Karish gas field as part of reverse flow testing procedures approved by the Israeli government, the London-listed energy group said on Sunday.

It said the testing phase is an important step in the commissioning process of the so-called FPSO Energean Power facility.

The development of the Karish field, about 80 km (50 miles) west of the Israeli city of Haifa, has raised tensions between Israel and Lebanon in their protracted dispute over maritime boundaries, drawing threats of war from the Iran-backed Hezbollah movement.

The United States has been mediating indirect talks on the issue since 2020.

Last week Israel rejected revisions to a draft agreement on demarcation of the two countries' maritime borders at a critical phase of negotiations.

Energean has said its floating production storage and offloading vessel is due to start production at Karish in the third quarter. On Saturday Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz said Israel was "nearing production" at the site.


(Reuters - Reporting by James MackenzieEditing by David Goodman)

Activity FPSO Production Floating Production

Related Offshore News

Credit: Petrofac

Decommissioning: Petrofac Takes Northern Endeavour FPSO...
Gumusut Kakap - Credit:Ika Prasetyawan

Shell to Invest in Second Offshore Oil, Gas Project in a...


Trending Offshore News

©guteksk7/AdobeStock

Nord Stream Probe Finds Evidence of Detonations, Swedish...
Offshore
The gas leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter. - Credit: Swedish Coast Guard

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas Project

Energean Begins Gas Flow Testing at Karish Field

Energean Begins Gas Flow Testing at Karish Field

US Navy Jet Flew Across Baltic Hours After Nord Stream Burst

US Navy Jet Flew Across Baltic Hours After Nord Stream Burst

Barge Master Gets EUR7.5M Injection for Offshore Wind Feeder Solution

Barge Master Gets EUR7.5M Injection for Offshore Wind Feeder Solution

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine