Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Israeli PM: Israel, Lebanon Reach Historic Deal on Maritime Border

October 11, 2022

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid - Credit: Haim Zach / Government Press Office Photo licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid - Credit: Haim Zach / Government Press Office Photo licensed under the Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 Unported license.

Israel and Lebanon have reached "a historic agreement" on their maritime border, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday. 

“This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said. 

The deal will be brought before his security cabinet and government on Wednesday for their approval before it is reviewed by parliament, Lapid said in a statement.


 (Reuters - Reporting by Maayan Lubell and Ari Rabinovitch)

Related:

Legal Middle East Industry News Activity Mediterranean Sea

Related Offshore News

© Pavel Ignatov/AdobeStock

OPEC+ Agrees Deep Oil Production Cuts, Biden Calls It...
QatarEnergy CEO and state minister for energy Saad al-Kaabi - Credit: Qatar Energy (File image)

QatarEnergy to Be the Largest LNG Trader Over Next 5-10...


Trending Offshore News

AdobeStock

Report: Reliance Industries' New FPSO in Collision...
Offshore
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: The Presidential Press and Information Office)

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas...
Russia

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Offshore Wind Vessel Challenges Remain in the U.S.

Current News

TotalEnergies Set to Explore for Gas in Lebanese Waters, says Energy Minister

TotalEnergies Set to Explore for Gas in Lebanese Waters, says Energy Minister

Israeli PM: Israel, Lebanon Reach Historic Deal on Maritime Border

Israeli PM: Israel, Lebanon Reach Historic Deal on Maritime Border

India Offers 42 Hydrocarbon Blocks in Latest Auction

India Offers 42 Hydrocarbon Blocks in Latest Auction

India Will Weigh What Russia Has to Offer on Sakhalin-1 Ownership Revamp

India Will Weigh What Russia Has to Offer on Sakhalin-1 Ownership Revamp

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine