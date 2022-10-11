Israeli PM: Israel, Lebanon Reach Historic Deal on Maritime Border

Israel and Lebanon have reached "a historic agreement" on their maritime border, Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Tuesday.

“This is a historic achievement that will strengthen Israel’s security, inject billions into Israel’s economy, and ensure the stability of our northern border,” Lapid said.

The deal will be brought before his security cabinet and government on Wednesday for their approval before it is reviewed by parliament, Lapid said in a statement.





(Reuters - Reporting by Maayan Lubell and Ari Rabinovitch)

Related: