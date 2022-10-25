Magseis Fairfield, Fugro in Renewables, CCS Collab

The ocean bottom node seismic services provider Magseis Fairfield has signed a collaboration deal agreement with Dutch geotechnical services company Fugro.

Under the agreement, the duo will work together on project opportunities, including wide area 3D ultra high-resolution surveys (3D UHR) for the offshore renewables and carbon capture and storage (CCS) markets.

Both companies will jointly pursue projects that benefit from the combination of Magseis Fairfield’s Extended High Resolution (XHR) seismic system and Fugro’s geo-data expertise.

