Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Magseis Fairfield, Fugro in Renewables, CCS Collab

October 25, 2022

©Fugro
©Fugro

The ocean bottom node seismic services provider Magseis Fairfield has signed a collaboration deal agreement with Dutch geotechnical services company Fugro.

Under the agreement, the duo will work together on project opportunities, including wide area 3D ultra high-resolution surveys (3D UHR) for the offshore renewables and carbon capture and storage (CCS) markets. 

Both companies will jointly pursue projects that benefit from the combination of Magseis Fairfield’s Extended High Resolution (XHR) seismic system and Fugro’s geo-data expertise. 

 Related:

Geoscience Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Decarbonization Carbon Capture

Related Offshore News

Credit: Untrakdrover/Wikimedia Commons/CC BY-SA 3.0

U.S. to Launch Floating Wind Rights Sale off California...
©Solstad Offshore

Solstad Offshore's Subsea Construction Vessels Win...


Trending Offshore News

©JHVEPhoto/AdobeStock

World's Largest Oilfield Services Firm Rebrands for a...
Energy
©cosmoerik

DOF Subsea Convicted of Breaching Health & Safety Duties...
Energy

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

Edda Wind Takes Delivery of Hydrogen-ready SOV 'Edda Brint'

Edda Wind Takes Delivery of Hydrogen-ready SOV 'Edda Brint'

Scotland: MPS to Provide Floating Platform for Simply Blue's Planned 100MW Wind Farm

Scotland: MPS to Provide Floating Platform for Simply Blue's Planned 100MW Wind Farm

Rosneft's Sokol Crude Oil Tender Shows Sakhalin-1 Output Recovering

Rosneft's Sokol Crude Oil Tender Shows Sakhalin-1 Output Recovering

Israel Grants Approval for Energean to Start production at Karish Offshore Gas Field

Israel Grants Approval for Energean to Start production at Karish Offshore Gas Field

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine