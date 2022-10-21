Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

"Blue chip" Client Looking to Book Cadeler's O-Class Offshore Wind Vessel

October 21, 2022

©Cadeler
©Cadeler

Denmark-based offshore wind installation services firm Cadeler said Friday it had signed a letter of intent with a "blue chip" client.

The client is looking into the possibility of using one of Cadeler's two O-class wind turbine installation vessels "over a long period of time," according to Cadeler. Cadeler has two O-class jack-up units - the Wind Orca and the Wind Osprey.

The letter of intent covers offshore wind farm assignments taking place in northern European and US waters, Cadeler said.

The projects that would be covered by the possible new contract will be carried out by the O-class wind installation vessel (WIV) after it has been upgraded with a large crane.

The new main crane will have a lifting capacity of 1,600 metric tons at a radius of 40 meters and a hook height of 160 meters above the main deck, Cadeler said.

Energy Vessels Industry News Activity Offshore Wind; Renewable Energy

Related Offshore News

©AD Ports Group

VIDEO: AD Ports' SAFEEN Buys Subsea Service Vessel
arek El Molla, Egypt's petroleum minister - ©Ahmedesmail88/Wikimedia Commons - CC BY-SA 4.0

East Med Gas Could Help Ease Europe's Energy Crunch with...


Trending Offshore News

©Saipem (File photo)

Saipem Wins Its Largest-ever Offshore Contract
Middle East
(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Severe Weather Led to Fatal Seacor Power Capsizing
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

PHOTO: Blackford Dolphin Drilling Rig En Route to Las Palmas ahead of $96M Nigeria Gig

PHOTO: Blackford Dolphin Drilling Rig En Route to Las Palmas ahead of $96M Nigeria Gig

Coastline Gets OK to Proceed with Offshore Exploration Program in Somalia

Coastline Gets OK to Proceed with Offshore Exploration Program in Somalia

DEME Offshore, LS Cable & System Secure Work at Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm

DEME Offshore, LS Cable & System Secure Work at Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm

North Sea Firm IOG Names New CEO, COO, CFO after Output Guidance Cuts, Drilling Setback

North Sea Firm IOG Names New CEO, COO, CFO after Output Guidance Cuts, Drilling Setback

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine