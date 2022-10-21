"Blue chip" Client Looking to Book Cadeler's O-Class Offshore Wind Vessel

Denmark-based offshore wind installation services firm Cadeler said Friday it had signed a letter of intent with a "blue chip" client.

The client is looking into the possibility of using one of Cadeler's two O-class wind turbine installation vessels "over a long period of time," according to Cadeler. Cadeler has two O-class jack-up units - the Wind Orca and the Wind Osprey.

The letter of intent covers offshore wind farm assignments taking place in northern European and US waters, Cadeler said.

The projects that would be covered by the possible new contract will be carried out by the O-class wind installation vessel (WIV) after it has been upgraded with a large crane.

The new main crane will have a lifting capacity of 1,600 metric tons at a radius of 40 meters and a hook height of 160 meters above the main deck, Cadeler said.