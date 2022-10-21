Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Flows at Zero after Glitch on Metering Service

October 21, 2022

© guteksk7/AdobeStock
© guteksk7/AdobeStock

 Tiny amounts of gas that briefly appeared in the Russian Nord Stream 1 pipeline earlier on Wednesday, weeks after it was ruptured in the Baltic Sea, were down to a glitch in the flow metering service, the operator said. 

Gas flows were at 102 kilowatt-hours per hour (kwh/h) between 0700-0800 CET (0500-0600 GMT) on Oct. 19 from zero, and at 119 an hour later, the data showed. The data subsequently showed the flows dropped back to zero starting from 0900 CET. Before a stoppage in late August, Nord Stream 1 carried some 14,000,000 kwh/h of Russian gas.

 A spokesperson for Nord Stream's operator said: "The readings on the receiving terminal are the flow meter signal interference, which is automatically uploaded to the web server. 

There was no movement of gas through the pipeline." Small amounts of gas in the idle Nord Stream 1 pipelines have been detected before, including in early September. Industry sources attributed this to glitches in metering facilities. 

Dwindling flows of gas from Russia, which once supplied 40% of Europe's needs, has to unite over how to respond to surging prices that have deepened a cost-of-living crisis for families and businesses.

Pipelines Activity Europe

Related Offshore News

The Nord Stream Gas Leak in the Baltic Sea Photographed form Swedish Coast Guard Aircraft on September 27, 2022 - Credit: Swedish Coast Guard

Ruptured Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Briefly Appears to Carry...
©Energinet

Technical Challenges to Put Off Denmark's Baltic Pipe...


Trending Offshore News

©Saipem (File photo)

Saipem Wins Its Largest-ever Offshore Contract
Middle East
(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

Severe Weather Led to Fatal Seacor Power Capsizing
Offshore

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

PHOTO: Blackford Dolphin Drilling Rig En Route to Las Palmas ahead of $96M Nigeria Gig

PHOTO: Blackford Dolphin Drilling Rig En Route to Las Palmas ahead of $96M Nigeria Gig

Coastline Gets OK to Proceed with Offshore Exploration Program in Somalia

Coastline Gets OK to Proceed with Offshore Exploration Program in Somalia

DEME Offshore, LS Cable & System Secure Work at Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm

DEME Offshore, LS Cable & System Secure Work at Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas Wind Farm

North Sea Firm IOG Names New CEO, COO, CFO after Output Guidance Cuts, Drilling Setback

North Sea Firm IOG Names New CEO, COO, CFO after Output Guidance Cuts, Drilling Setback

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine