Transocean Reels In $1.6B Worth of Drilling Deals
OEDigital
October 14, 2022
©Ned OConnor/MarineTraffic.com
Offshore drilling company Transocean sent out its quarterly rig fleet status report on Thursday. In it, Transocean said it had won contracts worth a total of $1.6 billion during the quarter.
Transocean secured contracts for the following rigs:
- Deepwater Conqueror – Awarded a two-year contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $440,000 per day.
- Deepwater Asgard – Awarded a one-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $395,000 per day plus a one-well option.
- Deepwater Asgard – Awarded a one-year contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $440,000 per day.
- Petrobras 10000 – Awarded a 5.8-year contract in Brazil at $399,000 per day escalating annually to $462,000 per day.
- Development Driller III – Awarded a one-well contract in Suriname at $345,000 per day plus two one-well options.
- Transocean Norge – Awarded a 17-well contract in Norway at dayrates between $350,000 and $430,000.
- Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 – Customer exercised a one-well option in India at $330,000 per day.
- Paul B Loyd Jr – Customer exercised two 100-day options in the U.K. at $175,000 per day.
- Transocean Spitsbergen – Customer exercised a one-well option in Norway at $316,000 per day.
As of October 13, Transocean's total backlog was around $7.3 billion.