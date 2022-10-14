Transocean Reels In $1.6B Worth of Drilling Deals

Offshore drilling company Transocean sent out its quarterly rig fleet status report on Thursday. In it, Transocean said it had won contracts worth a total of $1.6 billion during the quarter.

Transocean secured contracts for the following rigs:

Deepwater Conqueror – Awarded a two-year contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $440,000 per day.

– Awarded a two-year contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $440,000 per day. Deepwater Asgard – Awarded a one-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $395,000 per day plus a one-well option.

– Awarded a one-well contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $395,000 per day plus a one-well option. Deepwater Asgard – Awarded a one-year contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $440,000 per day.

– Awarded a one-year contract in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico at $440,000 per day. Petrobras 10000 – Awarded a 5.8-year contract in Brazil at $399,000 per day escalating annually to $462,000 per day.

– Awarded a 5.8-year contract in Brazil at $399,000 per day escalating annually to $462,000 per day. Development Driller III – Awarded a one-well contract in Suriname at $345,000 per day plus two one-well options.

– Awarded a one-well contract in Suriname at $345,000 per day plus two one-well options. Transocean Norge – Awarded a 17-well contract in Norway at dayrates between $350,000 and $430,000.

– Awarded a 17-well contract in Norway at dayrates between $350,000 and $430,000. Dhirubhai Deepwater KG1 – Customer exercised a one-well option in India at $330,000 per day.

– Customer exercised a one-well option in India at $330,000 per day. Paul B Loyd Jr – Customer exercised two 100-day options in the U.K. at $175,000 per day.

– Customer exercised two 100-day options in the U.K. at $175,000 per day. Transocean Spitsbergen – Customer exercised a one-well option in Norway at $316,000 per day.

As of October 13, Transocean's total backlog was around $7.3 billion.



