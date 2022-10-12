Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Havila Lines Up Contracts for Two PSVs

October 12, 2022

Havila Borg (© Magnar Lyngstad / MarineTraffic.com)
Havila Borg (© Magnar Lyngstad / MarineTraffic.com)

Norway-based Havila Shipping ASA said it has entered into contracts with Peterson Den Helder BV for two of its platform supply vessels (PSV), Havila Borg and Havila Herøy.

Havila Borg has been chartered for a fixed period of six months, plus one optional period of 12 months.

Havila Herøy has been chartered for a fixed period of a drilling campaign estimated to 90 days, plus one optional period for up to 370 days.

Havila Borg has already started its latest contract, and Havila Herøy will start on the new contract on October 18 in direct continuation of work for Peterson.

Offshore Vessels Activity Support Vessel Europe

Related Offshore News

The gas leak from the Nord Stream gas pipeline measured over 950 meters in diameter. - Credit: Swedish Coast Guard

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?
The gas leak at Nord Stream 2 last week seen from the Danish F-16 interceptor on Bornholm. Photo: Danish Defence

'Unthinkable' That Russia Will be Excluded from Nord...


Trending Offshore News

For illustration - A SeaFox unit - Credit: Open Government Licence version 1.0 (OGL v1.0) via Wikimedia Commons

Gazprom: NATO Mine Destroyer Device was Found at Nord...
Offshore
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Photo: The Presidential Press and Information Office)

Putin Orders Seizure of Exxon-led Sakhalin 1 Oil and Gas...
Russia

Insight

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Nord Stream Gas 'Sabotage': Who's Being Blamed and Why?

Video

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Lhyfe Trials Green Hydrogen Production Offshore

Current News

Havila Lines Up Contracts for Two PSVs

Havila Lines Up Contracts for Two PSVs

Floating Wind Prize Grows, But Not Without Risks

Floating Wind Prize Grows, But Not Without Risks

FOW Players Target 132kV Dynamic Cables

FOW Players Target 132kV Dynamic Cables

Israel Fast-tracks Lebanese Maritime Deal but Lawmaker Review Looms

Israel Fast-tracks Lebanese Maritime Deal but Lawmaker Review Looms

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine