Seadrill Approved to Relist on the New York Stock Exchange

Offshore drilling contractor Seadrill announced on Tuesday that it has received approval to relist its common shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "SDRL".

The company voluntarily delisted from the NYSE in June 2020, several months after it received notice that its minimum average share price was below the market requirement.

Seadrill said it expects its common shares to commence trading on or about Friday, October 14, 2022.

Simon Johnson, Seadrill Chief Executive Officer, said, “We are pleased to be re-listing the company on the NYSE. Our participation in the U.S. public markets should provide additional liquidity in our stock and provide access to new investors. We look forward to continuing our long history of strong engagement with our investment audience.”