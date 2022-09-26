Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Pulls Out of Two Irish Offshore Wind Projects

September 26, 2022

Image Credit: Simply Blue Energy (file photo)
Shell has pulled out of two offshore wind projects in the west of Ireland operated by Simply Blue Group a year after the British company acquired stakes in the developments. 

Shell and Simply Blue said in a joint statement on Saturday that Shell's withdrawal from the Western Star and Emerald projects was a "portfolio decision," and Shell added that offshore wind remains a key growth area for its plans to slash greenhouse gas emissions and build up its renewable power business. 

Simply Blue said it is progressing towards a new partnership and remains "fully focused" on developing the two projects off the coast of Cork and Clare which have a joint capacity of 2.65 gigawatt (GW). 

Shell has more than 13 GW of wind capacity in operation, under construction and in the funnel of potential projects, including a 50% stake in 5 GW of floating wind projects in Scotland.

 Shell agreed to acquire in 2021 51% stakes in the Western Star and Emerald projects.

 (Reporting by Ron Bousso, Editing by Louise Heavens)

