QatarEnergy Signs Deal with TotalEnergies for North Field South Expansion

State-owned QatarEnergy on Saturday signed an agreement with French supermajor TotalEnergies for the North Field South (NFS) expansion and its chief executive said more partnerships would be announced for the project later.

QatarEnergy chief Saad Sherida Al-Kaabi said TotalEnergies would have a 9.375% stake out of a 25% stake in NFS dedicated for international partners. QatarEnergy will hold 75% of NFS.

The NFS project comprises two liquefied natural gas (LNG) mega trains with a combined capacity of 16 million tons per annum (MTPA), raising Qatar’s total LNG export capacity to 126 MTPA.

The North Field Expansion Project, comprising NFS and the North Field East (NFE) expansion projects, is said to be the industry’s largest ever LNG project. It will start production in 2026 and will add more than 48 MTPA to the world’s LNG supplies. Five partnership agreements have been signed in June and July this year covering the NFE project, which comprises four mega LNG trains with a combined capacity of 32 MTPA.