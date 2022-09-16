Allseas Founder Edward Heerema Hands Over The Reins to Son Pieter

Edward Heerema, founder and president of the offshore installation services firm Allseas, has decided to step aside after nearly forty years at the helm. His eldest son Pieter will assume the role of president of the Allseas Group.

According to Allseas, Edward Heerema will remain as chairman and concentrate on developing and integrating new technological developments.

Edward Heerema launched Allseas in 1985 and has since built the company into a global offshore contractor.

In a press statement announcing the change at the helm, Allseas praised Heerema for his contributions to offshore marine construction which "have been paramount."

Allseas said: "He developed the concept of dynamically positioned subsea pipelay with the introduction of Allseas’ first vessel Lorelay. The emergence of Solitaire in 1998 pushed pipeline installation into unchartered waters, enabling operators to develop previously inaccessible ultra-deepwater assets.

"In 2016, Edward realized a lifetime vision with the launch of the world’s largest construction vessel Pioneering Spirit. Equipped with motion-compensated and single-lift technology, the vessel has revolutionized the offshore heavy lift industry." Pioneering Spirit vessel removing offshore jackets in the Danish North Sea. Read more.

Edward Heerema said: “Founding and building Allseas took an enormous amount of creativity, energy, and perseverance. My ideas were sometimes doubted, but I was always determined to succeed. Over these many years, we established Allseas as a reliable contractor, with a reputation of changing the industry through innovation and pioneering spirit.”

Allseas' new president Pieter Heerema said, “My father’s vision, daring, and skill has been instrumental in Allseas’ success and growth. He made Allseas great by pioneering ideas and making them work. That is the DNA of Allseas."

Pieter Heerema joined Allseas in 2011. He served as Vice President, overseeing the successful implementation and execution of key offshore infrastructure projects around the world.

“The work we do, day in day out, is my ultimate passion. Allseas’ hallmarks, pipelay and heavy lift, will remain. Positioning ourselves in new markets will help secure our future. I look forward to building on my father’s many successes as we move forward into new, exciting times.”

Edward Heerema was recently interviewed by Offshore Engineer's Elaine Maslin. Read More Below: