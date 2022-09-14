Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Removes Two Tyra Jackets

Offshore installation and decommissioning firm Allseas said earlier this week that its giant Pioneering Spirit vessel was on its way to Frederikshavn, Denmark, to deliver two more offshore jackets for recycling.

"Our record-breaking construction vessel removed the West Alpha and East Alpha structures from the North Sea’s Tyra field for TotalEnergies EP Danmark and its Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) partners," Allseas said.

Credit: Allseas

The removal of the jackets concludes Allseas involvement in the Tyra Redevelopment Project.

In total, Pioneering Spirit has removed more than 35,000 tonnes of offshore facilities from the field. The redeveloped Tyra II will secure continued production of natural gas with 30% less CO2 emissions contributing to the energy security for Denmark and Europe.

Allseas’ role in the project covered engineering, preparation, removal, and transport to specialist dismantling yards of the complete East Alpha and West Alpha platforms, flare jackets, IPF, and monopile.

In total, Pioneering Spirit has so far this year lifted and transported around 115,000 tonnes of new and decommissioned facilities for the offshore energy industry, deploying both the topsides lift and jacket lift systems. Credit: Allseas