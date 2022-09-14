Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Allseas' Pioneering Spirit Removes Two Tyra Jackets

September 14, 2022

Credit: Allseas
Credit: Allseas

Offshore installation and decommissioning firm Allseas said earlier this week that its giant Pioneering Spirit vessel was on its way to Frederikshavn, Denmark, to deliver two more offshore jackets for recycling. 

"Our record-breaking construction vessel removed the West Alpha and East Alpha structures from the North Sea’s Tyra field for TotalEnergies EP Danmark and its Danish Underground Consortium (DUC) partners," Allseas said.

Credit: Allseas

The removal of the jackets concludes Allseas involvement in the Tyra Redevelopment Project. 

In total, Pioneering Spirit has removed more than 35,000 tonnes of offshore facilities from the field. The redeveloped Tyra II will secure continued production of natural gas with 30% less CO2 emissions contributing to the energy security for Denmark and Europe. 

Allseas’ role in the project covered engineering, preparation, removal, and transport to specialist dismantling yards of the complete East Alpha and West Alpha platforms, flare jackets, IPF, and monopile.

In total, Pioneering Spirit has so far this year lifted and transported around 115,000 tonnes of new and decommissioned facilities for the offshore energy industry, deploying both the topsides lift and jacket lift systems. Credit: Allseas

Energy Vessels Engineering North Sea Industry News Activity Decommissioning


Trending Offshore News

Haliade-X prototype in Rotterdam - Image Credit: GE Renewable Energy

GE Can't Make, Sell Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbines in...
Energy
(Photo: U.S. Coast Guard)

US Seeks to Restore Safety Rules Sparked by Gulf Oil Spill
Offshore

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Iberdrola Sells 49% in German Offshore Wind Farm to EIP for 700M Euros

Iberdrola Sells 49% in German Offshore Wind Farm to EIP for 700M Euros

Magseis Fairfield's North Sea OBN Survey Scope Increases

Magseis Fairfield's North Sea OBN Survey Scope Increases

CGG Joins UK Research Assessing Ecosystem Impact of Offshore Wind Farms

CGG Joins UK Research Assessing Ecosystem Impact of Offshore Wind Farms

Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor, Others Apply for Exploration Acreage Offshore Norway

Shell, TotalEnergies, Equinor, Others Apply for Exploration Acreage Offshore Norway

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine