Tailwind Energy Brings North Sea Field Online

UK-based oil and gas company Tailwind Energy has started production from its Evelyn field in the North Sea, a tie-back development connected to Dana Petroleum's Triton FPSO via a subsea production line and umbilical services line.

Evelyn is located in licence P.1792 in block 21/30f of the UK Central North Sea.

Tailwind acquired the field from Shell as part of its acquisition of a cluster of assets in the Greater Triton Area in 2018.

Evelyn was originally discovered in 1984, and Tailwind’ filed a Field Development Plan in 2020, with regulatory approval to develop the field being granted by the North Sea Transition Authority in early 2021.

Evelyn exports well fluids via the Dana-operated Triton FPSO, which lies approximately 6km to the northeast, in which Tailwind holds 46.42% equity. Credit: Tailwind Energy

"The successful and rapid development of Evelyn in Tailwind’s ownership further demonstrates the company’s ability to execute on its organic portfolio opportunities in line with the UK’s drive for additional production via low carbon developments utilizing existing infrastructure. Evelyn is now producing via the Triton FPSO and is also expected to substantially increase Tailwind’s gas production," Tailwind said.

Furthermore, Tailwind said, as part of the same subsea campaign, the project team installed a second subsea production line from its 100% owned Gannet-E field, which already produces via Triton.

"The flowline was successfully commissioned and brought into production on 11th September. This allows for increased production rates from the existing three Gannet E wells, plus provides debottlenecking for a fourth Gannet E well, planned to be drilled in Q4 and will be brought into production via the new line in Q1 2023. Evelyn and the Gannet-E expansion projects are expected to add over 10,000 boe/day to Tailwind net production," Tailwind said.