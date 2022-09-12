Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

WAGO Promotes Cox to New Automation Position

September 12, 2022

Jesse Cox (Photo: WAGO)
Jesse Cox (Photo: WAGO)

WAGO, a developer of connection systems in electrical engineering and electronics, announced it has named Jesse Cox as Director of Automation Sales Engineering and Development.

Cox has been with WAGO for 10 years, most recently as the Senior Sales and Application Engineer for Linux and IIoT.

In his new role, he will continue to serve WAGO’s sales force as they focus on a highly technical, solutions-based approach to automation that centers around people and process.

“I want to continue the upward trajectory of growth and innovation to expand the most capable automation team in the market,” Cox said.

Technology People Industry News


Trending Offshore News

Haliade-X prototype in Rotterdam - Image Credit: GE Renewable Energy

GE Can't Make, Sell Haliade-X Offshore Wind Turbines in...
Energy
Broken Chain Monument in Norway. Built to honor the victims of the Alexander Kielland disaster - Image by Robert Rozbora - AdobeStock

40th Anniversary of Norway's Worst Offshore Disaster
Norway

Insight

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

UK Energy Plan Puts Investors, Banks in Tough Net-zero Spot

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

EU Eyes Levy on Fossil Fuel Firms to Help Consumers Survive Energy Crisis

EU Eyes Levy on Fossil Fuel Firms to Help Consumers Survive Energy Crisis

Tullow Oil to Delist from Euronext Dublin Bourse

Tullow Oil to Delist from Euronext Dublin Bourse

US Seeks to Restore Safety Rules Sparked by Gulf Oil Spill

US Seeks to Restore Safety Rules Sparked by Gulf Oil Spill

WAGO Promotes Cox to New Automation Position

WAGO Promotes Cox to New Automation Position

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine