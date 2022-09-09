Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Shell Brings Online U.S. Gulf of Mexico Well, Hess Says

September 9, 2022

Credit: Hess
U.S. oil and gas firm Hess Corp says first oil began flowing last month from a Shell-operated Llano-6 well in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, a project for which it owns a 50% stake. 

Hess, best known for its 30% interest in the Exxon Mobil-operated Guyana offshore oil and gas development, also said supply chain problems have surfaced in the offshore oil and gas sector. 

Chief Executive Officer John Hess did not specify the issues but in the past U.S. oil companies have pointed to availability of metal goods and higher costs. 


 (Reuters - Reporting by Liz Hampton in Denver)

