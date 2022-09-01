Repsol Sinopec Names Foucart as New CEO

Repsol Sinopec Resources UK has appointed Nicolas Foucart as it new CEO, effective Thursday, September 1, 2022.

Foucart replaces Jose Luis Muñoz, who held the post from April 2020. Muñoz is relocating to Spain upon being appointed Director of Mergers and Acquisitions (M&A) for Repsol in Madrid.

Foucart joined Repsol Sinopec in August 2018, most recently holding the position of COO, based in Aberdeen.

“I’m delighted to be appointed CEO of Repsol Sinopec. My first priority will be to ensure the continued health and safety of all Repsol Sinopec personnel, and of the many contractors who support our operations. Safe and sustainable operations will always come first.

“It’s an interesting time to be part of the energy sector, and I’m excited to have the opportunity to lead Repsol Sinopec through the challenges and opportunities that lie ahead.

“Our aim is to consistently deliver results against our corporate strategy, which is focussed on safe and sustainable oil and gas production, efficient decommissioning, and the energy transition. For us, the energy transition means emissions reduction and achieving Net Zero, whilst contributing to the UK’s domestic energy supply.

“I would like to take advantage of this opportunity to thank Jose Luis Muñoz for his commitment and support to the business over the last seven years, first as a Repsol shareholder representative and then as CEO of Repsol Sinopec. Mr Muñoz joined as CEO at the beginning of the COVID pandemic and has successfully led the organisation through a time of uncertainty, whilst setting the foundations of our strategy.”

Foucart holds academic qualifications from the University of Warwick (Master of Business Administration: Global Energy); University of Newcastle upon Tyne (Master of Science: Offshore Engineering) and Université Libre de Bruxelles (Bachelor of Science: Civil / Structural Engineering). He speaks French, English, Spanish, and Dutch.