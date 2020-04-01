Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Names New CEO

UK North Sea-focused oil company Repsol Sinopec Resources UK Limited has appointed Jose Luis Muñoz as its Chief Executive Officer, effective April 1, 2020.

Muñoz replaces Bill Dunnett, who had been in the CEO since 2015. Repsol Sinopec said Dunnett was stepping down "as planned following the end of his contract on March 31st."

Muñoz joined Repsol in 2005 and has most recently been Managing Director of Repsol’s UK business unit, based in Aberdeen. During that time he has also served (2017-20) as a member of the joint venture’s ExCom, supporting the business’s recent transformation.

He said: “I am very pleased to be taking up the position of CEO. We are facing significantly more challenging conditions today, of course, than when my appointment was confirmed earlier this year. My first priority will be to ensure the continued health and safety of all Repsol Sinopec personnel, and of the many contractors who support our operations."

“In due course, I look forward to developing the considerable potential of this business. I know from direct recent experience just how capable and resilient the Repsol Sinopec team is, and it will be my pleasure to work with them and with all our stakeholders to ensure we generate continued value from our North Sea portfolio for many years to come.

“I would like also to take advantage of this opportunity to thank Bill Dunnett for his five years’ service as CEO, and for his huge contribution to the turnaround of the business.”



Muñoz holds academic qualifications from the Universities of Leon (Bachelor of Business Administration) and Limerick (Bachelor of Marketing); from IESE-ISE (Masters, Oil and Gas); from Instituto de Empresa (Management Fundamentals); and most recently from IEB in Madrid (Masters, Corporate Finance and Investment Banking).

According to info on the company's website, the Aberdeen-based oil company has interests in 48 fields, of which it operates 38, on the UK Continental Shelf with 11 offshore installations and two onshore terminals.