New OHSUK Helicopter Set for North Sea Service

(Credit: OHSUK)
(Credit: OHSUK)

Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHSUK) has taken delivery of a new bespoke Airbus H175 to supplement its helicopter fleet.

The aircraft was handed over following test flights in the south of France on last week and will shortly go into service in the North Sea.

OHSUK carries out approximately 6300 flights a year, providing safe and reliable offshore helicopter transportation and emergency response services to the energy sector.

The fleet expansion comes shortly after the second anniversary of Ultimate Aviation’s acquisition of OHSUK.

“It is great news for us to be taking delivery of this new aircraft. By expanding the fleet, it reinforces our commitment to business resilience and providing the highest quality service to our customers.

“OHSUK is in a good position and these are exciting times. We are all working hard to grow the business sustainably and expand our market share,” said Martin Stubbs, OHSUK Managing Director.

In September last year it was announced OHSUK would be taking delivery of two Leonardo AW139s, which will spearhead its Search and Rescue (SAR) fleet.

The aircraft are part of a deal that will see the Aberdeen-headquartered operator provide SAR to the offshore energy sector for the next decade.

North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Helicopters

