OHSUK Secures Two New Helicopters for Offshore Energy Services

Offshore Helicopter Services UK (OHSUK), part of Ultimate Aviation Group, has secured the service in the offshore energy sector for the next decade with two new bespoke multi-million-dollar helicopters, developed with the input from the offshore energy industry.

Current operator OHSUK will continue to provide the search and Rescue (SAR) service that supports up to 10,000 workers until at least 2032.

Based in Aberdeen, SAR crews cover a vast area of the North Sea ensuring 24/7 medical emergency cover 365 days a year is available in the harshest of working environments, with a response time of as little as 15 minutes from tasking to a crew being in the air.

OHSUK has been collaborating with the offshore energy sector for the past 12 months to design the new helicopters and equip the SAR crews with the latest technologies.

The cutting-edge Leonardo AW139s have been designed with input from industry technical leads, flight crews, engineers and medical staff.

Night vision goggles will be introduced for all crew, there will be a redesign of the cabin layout, and a bright blue and orange livery has been introduced.

“Over the course of the last ten years the SAR crews have attended almost 1,000 call outs.

“That number shows just how vital the service is to those working offshore. We will use that experience to ensure our SAR teams are able to evolve and have access to the best equipment for the next decade to ensure that they are ready and prepared to respond to incidents at any time.

“This is a new era for the service. Securing a long-term deal shows the trust our partners have in the service and our ability to support their workforce, often when they are at their most vulnerable.

“The contract is excellent news for OHSUK, oil and gas participants and for the offshore energy sector as a whole,” said Andy Rodden, managing director of OHSUK.

Industry Search and Rescue is funded and supported by multiple partners from across the energy sector.

As part of the initiative SAR crews are able to participate in extensive training flights, highlighting their continued commitment to the safety and security of personnel offshore.