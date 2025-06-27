Shell, Equinor Unveil Name of UK North Sea’s Largest Oil and Gas Producer

Equinor and Shell have unveiled the name of their joint venture company, set to become U.K. North Sea’s largest independent oil and gas producer.

Adura has been chosen as the name for Equinor’s and Shell’s incorporated joint venture (IJV).

With a long-standing presence in the North Sea, the two companies have collaborated closely to identify the new name – rooted in their respective heritage and focused on shaping the future of the basin in the years ahead.

Adura has been created to bring together the A of Aberdeen and the dura of durability. It’s a company built on firm foundations, much like the strong granite synonymous with the city.

The creation of Adura follows the announcement in December 2024 that Equinor and Shell would be combining their U.K. offshore oil and gas assets and expertise to form a new company.

Adura will sustain domestic oil and gas production and security of energy supply in the U.K. and beyond, headquartered at the Silver Fin building in Aberdeen city centre.

Work continues towards securing regulatory approvals, with launch of the IJV expected by the end of this year.

On deal completion, Adura will be jointly owned by Equinor (50%) and Shell (50%)

In the U.K., Equinor currently produces approximately 38,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, while Shell U.K. produces over 100,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day. Adura is expected to produce over 140,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025.

Adura will include Equinor’s equity interests in Mariner, Rosebank and Buzzard, and Shell’s equity interests in Shearwater, Penguins, Gannet, Nelson, Pierce, Jackdaw, Victory, Clair and Schiehallion. A range of exploration licenses will also be part of the transaction.

Equinor will retain ownership of its cross-border assets, Utgard, Barnacle and Statfjord and offshore wind portfolio including Sheringham Shoal, Dudgeon, Hywind Scotland and Dogger Bank. It will also retain the hydrogen, carbon capture and storage, power generation, battery storage and gas storage assets.

Shell UK will retain ownership of its interests in the Fife NGL plant, St Fergus Gas Terminal and floating wind projects under development - MarramWind and CampionWind. Shell UK will also remain Technical Developer of Acorn, Scotland’s largest carbon capture and storage project.