Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Helix Robotics Solutions Extends Sheila Bordelon Vessel Charter

August 29, 2022

Sheila Bordelon - Credit: Bordelon Marine
Sheila Bordelon - Credit: Bordelon Marine

Helix Robotics Solutions, the U.S. robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, has extended the charter for Bordelon Marine's DP2 Jones Act-compliant Ultra-Light Intervention Vessel (ULIV) M/V Shelia Bordelon through June 2024.

Helix currently primarily operates the vessel to support offshore renewables and inspection, repair, and maintenance (IRM) activities for clients operating in U.S. waters. Recently, Helix contracted the Shelia Bordelon to support the growing wind farm industry offshore the U.S. East Coast.

Designed as a fuel-efficient intervention vessel, the Shelia Bordelon features an NOV 50-ton active heave compensating crane with 3,000 meters of wire, a mezzanine deck with internal offices, centralized online survey suite, offline data processing space and two Triton 200HP ROVs with high-spec survey capabilities.

 

Offshore Vessels Offshore Wind Activity North America Well Intervention


Trending Offshore News

The Ocean Princess is pictured under way before the contact (left); and platform SP-83A is pictured before the contact (right). (Source: © Malcom Cotte MarineTraffic.com; Arena Offshore - via NTSB)

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error,...
Offshore
Credit: mariusltu/AdobeStock

Norway's Aker BP to Drill Wells in Arctic Barents Sea, CEO...
Drilling

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Woodside in Talks to Sell Stake in Scarborough Gas Field

Woodside in Talks to Sell Stake in Scarborough Gas Field

Helix Robotics Solutions Extends Sheila Bordelon Vessel Charter

Helix Robotics Solutions Extends Sheila Bordelon Vessel Charter

Schlumberger Joins Shared Offshore Seismic Data Base 'Versal'

Schlumberger Joins Shared Offshore Seismic Data Base 'Versal'

Kongsberg Digital Launches App to Provide Drillers with Up-to-date Well Insights

Kongsberg Digital Launches App to Provide Drillers with Up-to-date Well Insights

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine