Helix Robotics Solutions Extends Sheila Bordelon Vessel Charter

Helix Robotics Solutions, the U.S. robotics division of Helix Energy Solutions Group, has extended the charter for Bordelon Marine's DP2 Jones Act-compliant Ultra-Light Intervention Vessel (ULIV) M/V Shelia Bordelon through June 2024.

Helix currently primarily operates the vessel to support offshore renewables and inspection, repair, and maintenance (IRM) activities for clients operating in U.S. waters. Recently, Helix contracted the Shelia Bordelon to support the growing wind farm industry offshore the U.S. East Coast.

Designed as a fuel-efficient intervention vessel, the Shelia Bordelon features an NOV 50-ton active heave compensating crane with 3,000 meters of wire, a mezzanine deck with internal offices, centralized online survey suite, offline data processing space and two Triton 200HP ROVs with high-spec survey capabilities.