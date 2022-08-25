Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

East Timor Expects Australia to Back Greater Sunrise Gas Development via Timor

August 25, 2022

File image - Credit: Woodside
File image - Credit: Woodside

East Timor is confident the Australian government will support plans for gas from the massive Greater Sunrise offshore field to be processed in Timor rather than Darwin, the country's petroleum authority head said on Thursday.

Greater Sunrise lies in waters between East Timor and Australia and holds an estimated 7.3 trillion cubic feet of gas which the Timorese urgently want to develop as the impoverished nation's main revenue source, the Bayu Undan oil and gas field, is set to stop producing this year.

East Timor's National Authority of Petroleum and Minerals President Florentino Ferreira said he expects Canberra will back its push to pipe Greater Sunrise gas to a proposed hub on the country's south coast to help ensure regional stability.

"It is strategically crucial to guarantee both political stability and security in the Timor Sea for Australia, Timor Leste and the region and of course to many of you, the operators in the Timor Sea," Ferreira told the NT Resources Week conference in Darwin.

He pointed to China's growing influence in the region as a source of concern to Canberra, particularly after Beijing recently signed a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

"We have seen how some distractions are happening right in your neighboring countries with the cooperation between Solomon (Islands) and China," he said.

While the two countries are discussing a regulatory and fiscal framework for developing Greater Sunrise, a key obstacle to development is agreement with the project's operator Woodside Energy on where the gas should be piped.

Woodside, which has long argued the gas can only economically be piped to Darwin to produce liquefied natural gas (LNG), said on Thursday it was currently focused on finalizing a new production sharing contract.

Any development plan would need to be assessed against the criteria established in the Maritime Boundary Treaty, a spokesperson said. The treaty would give East Timor 70% of the revenue if gas is piped to Timor and 80% if the gas is piped to Australia.

Ferreira noted that the country's proposed Tasi Mane south coast hub for Greater Sunrise is "currently subject to reassessment of its viability".

(Reuters - Reporting by Sonali Paul; editing by Richard Pullin)

Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Production Australia/NZ Asia Pacific


Trending Offshore News

The Ocean Princess is pictured under way before the contact (left); and platform SP-83A is pictured before the contact (right). (Source: © Malcom Cotte MarineTraffic.com; Arena Offshore - via NTSB)

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error,...
Offshore
Liza Unity FPSO is Guyana's second FPSO in production after Liza Destiny came on stream in late 2019 - Credit: david templeton/MarineTraffic.com

Oil Money is Flooding into Guyana. Who Will Benefit?
Energy

Sponsored

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

G. W. Lisk Company Launches New Certified Flame Arrestor Series

Insight

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Big Oil Set to Cash in On Trillion-dollar Offshore Wind Prize

Video

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Oil Platform Worker Airlifted Near Southwest Pass

Current News

Brazil's PetroRio Brings Frade Offshore Field Back Online

Brazil's PetroRio Brings Frade Offshore Field Back Online

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error, Poor Bridge Resource Management, NTSB Finds

Bulk Carrier Hit Offshore Platform Due to Charting Error, Poor Bridge Resource Management, NTSB Finds

Brazil: Enauta Interrupts Oil Production from Atlanta Field as Hose Problem Detected

Brazil: Enauta Interrupts Oil Production from Atlanta Field as Hose Problem Detected

China's CNOOC Aims for 28% Oil Output Growth at Home by 2025

China's CNOOC Aims for 28% Oil Output Growth at Home by 2025

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine