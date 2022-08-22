Dijkstra Takes Over as Jadeston Energy CFO

Bert-Jaap Dijkstra was officially appointed Chief Financial Officer and director of the oil and gas company on Monday, 22 August 2022.

Dijkstra joins Jadestone Energy from SBM Offshore, the Dutch FPSO leasing specialist. His planned appointment was first announced in June 2022.

In SBM Offshore, Dijkstra held a several finance and management roles since 2013. Most recently, he served as Group Treasurer and Director of Investor Relations.

"In this role he has built significant experience of equity and debt capital markets. He has been directly responsible for managing all financing activities for SBM Offshore, including structuring c.US$5 billion in recent project financings, managing the group’s financial risk (including hedging programs), optimization of funding sources, and corporate finance. He was voted best investor relations professional for the energy services sector in the 2019 Extel and in the 2020 and 2021 Institutional Investor surveys," Jadestone said of its new CFO back in June.

Dijkstra will relocate with his family to Singapore, in line with Jadestone’s strategy of ensuring that senior management are positioned close to its assets and finance teams in the Asia-Pacific region.

Jadestone's previous CFO, Daniel Young, resigned in December 2021, to join Cooper Energy.

Earlier this month, Jadestone decided to shut production from its Montara field FPSO in the Timor Sea, off Australia, to allow for repairs on a tank that leaked oil back in June through a 30-millimeter crack. Read more here.

As a result of the Montara shut-in, and the performance of the wider production portfolio year-to-date, Jadestone now expects that 2022 production will average between 13,000 and 14,000 boe/d.

This compares to the announcement on June 20, 2022, which signaled that 2022 production would likely be around 15,500 boe/d, being the lower end of the previous guidance range.



