Mainstream and Aker Offshore Wind Merger Completed

August 16, 2022

Credit: Aker Offshore Wind
The transaction to combine Mainstream Renewable Power and Aker Offshore Wind to form a renewable company with a 27 GW portfolio has closed. The deal was first announced on July 12.

Aker Horizons entered into an agreement with Aker Mainstream Renewables, a holding company co-owned by Aker Horizons, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Irish minority shareholders, to integrate Aker Horizons’ wholly-owned subsidiary Aker Offshore Wind into the Mainstream group. The transaction has now closed, Aker Offshore Wind said Tuesday.

In parallel with the combination of the two companies, a number of Mainstream’s minority shareholders participated in a further issuance of shares, raising approximately EUR 6 million in new capital.

Following the closing of the transaction, Aker Horizons' ownership in Mainstream is approximately 58.4 percent, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 24.9 percent, with the remaining shares being held by Irish minority shareholders.

