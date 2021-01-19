Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Aker Horizons to Acquire 75% Stake in Mainstream Renewable Power

January 19, 2021

Illustration - Credit: chrisrt/AdobeStock
Illustration - Credit: chrisrt/AdobeStock

Norwegian renewable energy investment firm Aker Horizons has agreed to take a 75% stake in global wind and solar company Mainstream Renewable Power, in a deal valuing Mainstream at about 1 bln euros, Mainstream said on Tuesday.

Mainstream said the investment would help accelerate its plans to bring 5.5 gigawatts of renewable projects to financial close by 2023 ahead of a planned IPO.

"It means we can widen our scope for entry into new markets and further deepen and expand our leadership position in existing ones, such as in Chile where we will soon be supplying the equivalent of one in seven Chilean homes with power," Mainstream’s founder and chairman, Dr Eddie O’Connor, said in a statement.

Mainstream has developed several wind and solar projects globally including Britain's Hornsea 2 offshore wind project before selling it in 2015.

Aker Horizons is owned by investment company Aker ASA. 

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale Editing by Robert Birsel)

Energy Mergers & Acquisitions Renewable Energy Industry News Offshore Wind Activity Renewables

UK, Norway Offshore O&G Sectors to See Modest Rise in Investment in 2021

Offshore Wind: Things are Getting Bigger

Poland: State-run Utilities Shedding Coal to Invest in Offshore Wind

Halliburton 4Q Result Beats Estimates, But Profit Drops 43.9%

Petronas Extends ROV Services Contract with Tanjung Offshore

TRIG Acquires Stake in Beatrice Offshore Wind Farm

