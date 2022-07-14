Eidesvik Offshore Subsea Viking to Stay Busy Until Year End

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore has won a contract with an undisclosed client for Subsea Viking muli-purpose support vessel.

The new contract for the 1999-built vessel will start in the third quarter of 2022 in direct continuation of the current contract.

"New firm period will utilize the vessel until the end of the year," Eidesvik Offshore said.

Subsea Viking was last mentioned by Offshore Engineer back in March when the seismic survey company PXGEO awarded it a 100-day contract starting in late April.

Worth noting, the vessel was last year used for an OBN survey in Brazil by Seabed GeoSolutions, a company since bought PXGEO.

According to MarineTraffic's AIS data, Subsea Viking is located in the UK, and is en route to BP's Schiehallion offshore field west of Shetlands.

Recent notices to mariners in the UK, issued by BP, show that the vessel is part of a three-month geophysical survey campaign by PXGEO, also involving vessels Veritas Viking, Artemis Odyssey, Marianne-G, in the offshore blocks west of Shetlands.