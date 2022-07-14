Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Eidesvik Offshore Subsea Viking to Stay Busy Until Year End

July 14, 2022

Credit: Subsea Viking
Credit: Subsea Viking

Norwegian offshore vessel operator Eidesvik Offshore has won a contract with an undisclosed client for Subsea Viking muli-purpose support vessel.

The new contract for the 1999-built vessel will start in the third quarter of 2022 in direct continuation of the current contract.

"New firm period will utilize the vessel until the end of the year," Eidesvik Offshore said.

Subsea Viking was last mentioned by Offshore Engineer back in March when the seismic survey company PXGEO awarded it a 100-day contract starting in late April.

Worth noting, the vessel was last year used for an OBN survey in Brazil by Seabed GeoSolutions, a company since bought PXGEO.  

According to MarineTraffic's AIS data, Subsea Viking is located in the UK, and is en route to BP's Schiehallion offshore field west of Shetlands.

Recent notices to mariners in the UK, issued by BP, show that the vessel is part of a three-month geophysical survey campaign by PXGEO, also involving vessels Veritas Viking, Artemis Odyssey, Marianne-G, in the offshore blocks west of Shetlands.

Energy Vessels Geoscience Activity Seismic


Trending Offshore News

Research vessel at the Taylor Energy oil spill site offshore of Louisiana pre-containment. (Photo: NOAA)

One Million Gallons Collected from US' Longest Running Oil...
Offshore
Credit: Yunneng (File photo)

Yunlin Offshore Wind Farm Project Suffers Delay as...
Energy

Sponsored

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Watch the Webinar: How oil & energy firms can gain a competitive advantage by embracing the digital future

Insight

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

West Africa Market Harbors Positive Potential for MODU Operators

Featured Content

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Designing ships for efficiency and sustainability

Video

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

The Floating Production Market Will Drive OSV Demand

Current News

Eidesvik Offshore Subsea Viking to Stay Busy Until Year End

Eidesvik Offshore Subsea Viking to Stay Busy Until Year End

Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Future Depends on Gas Demand and Sanctions, Russia Says

Nord Stream 1 Pipeline Future Depends on Gas Demand and Sanctions, Russia Says

Wartsila Steps Up Green Fuel Push with Methanol-powered Ship

Wartsila Steps Up Green Fuel Push with Methanol-powered Ship

VAALCO, TransGlobe Set to Merge

VAALCO, TransGlobe Set to Merge

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

Offshore Engineer Magazine