Petrobras Taps Seabed Geosolutions for 4D OBN Survey in Brazil

Ocean bottom seismic company Seabed Geosolutions said Monday it had secured a contract for a baseline 4D ocean bottom node (OBN) survey as well as a future 4D monitor OBN survey in Brazil for Petrobras, both covering the Sapinhoa Shared Reservoir in the Santos Basin.

The baseline survey will use Eidesvik Offshore's Subsea Viking vessel, equipped with Manta nodes deployed by remotely operated vehicles, as well as a marine source vessel.

The survey is to be acquired in water depths greater than 2,200m and is scheduled to start in the second quarter of 2021. The total combined duration of the two surveys is estimated at around eight months.

Stephan Midenet, CEO of Seabed Geosolutions said: “We are delighted to again partner with Petrobras for another high profile deepwater OBN survey in Brazil. We are honored by the renewed confidence expressed by Petrobras for what will be our sixth project in Brazil, a core OBN market.

"We are confident that our proprietary OBN technology, coupled with our extensive expertise in Brazil, will again aid in illuminating Petrobras objectives with superior data quality needed to meet their development goals.”

Subsea Viking - Image by Ian Leask - MarineTraffic